Fuel prices remain stable for third day, Bharat Bandh today against rising prices, GST

Image: Reuters

Retail fuel prices remained steady for the third consecutive day on Friday, February 26, 2021. The prices were last hiked on Tuesday by 35 paise each in New Delhi.

The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi stood at Rs 90.93 per litre and Rs 81.32 per litre, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). In Mumbai, the price of petrol remained unchanged at Rs 97.34 per litre. The price of diesel stood at Rs 88.44 per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai stood at Rs 92.90 and Rs 86.31 per litre, respectively. Following the tax cut in poll-bound West Bengal by Re 1 on February 20, the price of petrol in Kolkata was stable at Rs 91.12 per litre.

Petrol prices in some cities of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have already crossed the 100 mark.

With no respite from climbing prices of fuel, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a country-wide strike to protest rising fuel prices, the E-way Bill, and the goods and services tax (GST). Nearly 40,000 traders associations, representing eight crore Indian traders have expressed support to the CAIT call for a Bharat Bandh today.

The All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA), the apex body for organised road transportation companies, also lent its support for the bandh and said it will host a ‘Chakka Jam’ (road blockade) on the day of the strike. Among its other demands, the two bodies have asked for a roll-back of heavy taxes on fuel amid rising prices and uniformity in diesel prices across the country.