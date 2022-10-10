English
    Fuel Prices on October 10: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across metro cities on October 10, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    October 10, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST
    Representative image

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 97.28. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    According to government data, India's fuel demand slipped to a 10-month low in September.

    Total monthly fuel demand in September fell 3.6% from August, although it was up 8.1 percent when compared with September 2021, reported Reuters quoting government data.

    On a retail front, Moneycontrol reported on October 7 that the oil and gas sector is staring at “material” damage to its profitability in the September quarter owing to government imposed taxes, shrinking global refining margins and losses for fuel retailers.

    For state-owned oil marketing companies, the limited ability to pass on higher oil prices to consumers will mean that they continue to suffer heavy marketing losses along with a decline in refining margins, which had an offset in the June quarter.
