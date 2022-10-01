Fuel Prices on October 1: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 1, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil prices edged lower on Friday but were on track for their first weekly gain in five on Friday, underpinned by the possibility that OPEC+ will agree to cut crude output when it meets on October 5.

Brent crude futures for November, which expire on Friday, fell by 20 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $88.29 a barrel by 10:43 a.m. ET (1543 GMT). The more active December contract was down 31 cents at $86.88. Read more here.