 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Fuel Prices on November 22: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Nov 22, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Representative image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 22, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil rises after Saudis deny report of OPEC+ supply increase

Oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Tuesday, a day after Saudi Arabia denied a media report that it was discussing an increase in oil supply with OPEC and its allies.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

Monday, 21st November, 2022
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Monday, 21st November, 2022
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $87.62 by 0007 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for January began trading Tuesday, rising 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $80.11 a barrel.

Both benchmarks had plunged by more than $5 a barrel in the previous session after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported an increase of up to 500,000 barrels per day will be considered at the OPEC+ meeting on December 4.