Fuel Prices on November 14: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 14, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Earlier this year, the government had reduced tax on petrol and diesel in order to offer relief to consumers as fuel prices reached an all-time high with hikes almost every other day till May. The excise duty cut on petrol and diesel translated into a reduction of Rs 9.5 on petrol and Rs 7 a litre on diesel.

