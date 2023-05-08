Fuel prices on May 8: New Delhi, Chennai, and others

Except for individual cases, petrol and diesel rates across the country have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was announced.

The prices of petrol and diesel on May 8 have been released by the government oil companies.

Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady over the last eleven months.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per liter in Chennai.

According to government oil companies, the price of petrol fell by 27 paise to Rs 96.65 a litre in UP’s Gautam Budh Nagar district (Noida-Greater Noida) this morning, while diesel is being sold 25 paise cheaper at Rs 90.05 a litre. In UP’s capital Lucknow, petrol has increased by 14 paise to Rs 96.57 a litre, while diesel has gone up by 13 paise to Rs 89.65 a litre. In Ghaziabad too, today petrol became costlier by 18 paise and reached Rs 96.44 a litre while diesel became costlier by 14 paise to Rs 89.75 a litre.

Except for individual cases, petrol and diesel rates across the country have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was announced. However, many cities saw petrol prices above Rs 100 mark.

Petrol & Diesel Rates May 06, 2023 Petrol Rate in Mumbai May 06, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai May 06, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

(Inputs from News18)