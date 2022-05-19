Fuel Prices on May 19: Check out petrol, diesel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

India is 80% dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs and retail rates adjust according to the global movement in crude prices. (Representative Image)

Prices of petrol and diesel have remained steady for over 40 days now. Since the end of a four-and-a-half-month-long stop in rate revision on March 22, rates of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 a litre each through 14 revisions. Fuel prices were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each.

According to a price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 a litre and diesel Rs 96.67 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 and diesel Rs 100.94 . In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 115.12 and diesel Rs 99.83.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) began to raise retail prices of fuel on March 22. In March, the hike was Rs 6.40 a litre each and in April the hike was Rs 3.60 a litre each. In May, there has been no change in prices, so far.

India meets 80 percent of its oil needs through imports. Retail rates are adjusted according to the global movement in crude prices.

OMCs adjust the rates of petrol and diesel every day, depending on the average price of benchmark fuel in the global market over the previous 15 days and foreign exchange rates.

Oil prices fell 2.5% on May 19, reversing early gains as traders grew less worried about a supply crunch after government data showed U.S. refiners ramped up output, and as crude futures followed Wall Street lower.

Brent crude settled down $2.82, or 2.5 percent, at $109.11 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.81, or 2.5 percent, to $109.59 a barrel.

Both benchmarks gave up early gains of $2-$3 a barrel following a change in risk sentiment as equity markets fell.

Union Minister Rameswar Teli on May 18 said that prices of petrol and diesel cannot be controlled till India increases production of oil, saying that the country is dependent on international market for its fuel needs.

"About 83 percent of oil consumed in the country is imported by us. We are dependent on international market, and till we increase our production, its price cannot be controlled," the minister of state for petroleum and natural gas said.





