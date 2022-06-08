English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Fuel Prices on June 8: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

    Oil marketing companies are passing on the excise duty cut to consumers despite losing Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 per litre on diesel

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Fuel prices remain unchanged ever since the government on May 21 announced an excise duty cut on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

    The cut translated into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre for petrol in Delhi and Rs 7 a litre for diesel. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre before, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67 earlier.

    In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 and diesel Rs 97.28. In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata, petrol is Rs 106.03, and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

    Oil marketing companies are passing on the excise duty cut to consumers despite losing Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 per litre on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its oil needs through imports.

    Global oil prices edged up on June 8 ahead of data on U.S. oil inventories, with crude futures supported by tight supplies and recovering fuel demand as China's top cities relax COVID-19 curbs.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Jun 05, 2022

    Sunday, 05th June, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jun 05, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      111
    View more

    Sunday, 05th June, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jun 05, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      97
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    Brent crude futures for August rose 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $120.79 a barrel by 0012 GMT after closing at the highest since May 31 on Tuesday.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $119.65 a barrel, up 24 cents, or 0.2%, after reaching its highest settlement since March 8 on Tuesday.

    (With inputs from Reuters)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Brent crude oil #Crude oil #diesel price #fuel #fuel prices #Petrol price #Prices
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 09:05 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.