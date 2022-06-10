Fuel prices on June 10: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Fuel prices have remained unchanged ever since the government on May 21 announced an excise duty cut on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

The cut translated into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre for petrol in Delhi and Rs 7 a litre for diesel. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre before, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67 earlier.

In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 and diesel Rs 97.28. In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata, petrol is Rs 106.03, and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

Oil marketing companies are passing on the excise duty cut to consumers despite losing Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 per litre on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its oil needs through imports.

Global oil prices dipped on June 10 but still hovered near three-month highs after parts of Shanghai imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures, as strong gains in refined products contributed to an ongoing bullish backdrop for crude oil.

Brent crude futures for August settled down 51 cents at $123.07 a barrel, a 0.4% decline, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July lost 60 cents, or 0.5%, to $121.51 a barrel.

Oil prices have been rallying steadily over the last two months, led by big increases in prices of refined products due to tight refining supply and surging demand.

(With inputs from Reuters)