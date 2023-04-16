 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Fuel prices on April 16: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged in major metros

Moneycontrol News
Apr 16, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

OPEC and its allies shocked the market on April 3 by announcing a production cut of 1.16 million barrels per day from May, which is to last until the end of the year.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not change the fuel prices on April 16. Therefore, the petrol and diesel rates continue to remain the same at the prevailing prices in major metros across India.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not change the fuel prices on April 16. Therefore, the petrol and diesel rates continue to remain the same at the prevailing prices in major metros across India.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

Also Read: Oil marketing companies may skid deep into red amid fears of crude hitting $100 a barrel

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Apr 14, 2023

Friday, 14th April, 2023
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Apr 14, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Friday, 14th April, 2023
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Apr 14, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show