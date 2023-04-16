Fuel prices on April 16: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged in major metros

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not change the fuel prices on April 16. Therefore, the petrol and diesel rates continue to remain the same at the prevailing prices in major metros across India.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Indian OMCs witnessed a respite in March earlier this year when global oil prices slumped below $75 per barrel, however, they are in a tight spot now and fuel prices are back on the boil.

OPEC and its allies shocked the market on April 3 by announcing a production cut of 1.16 million barrels per day from May, which is to last until the end of the year.