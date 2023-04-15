Fuel prices on April 15: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged in major metros

Petrol and diesel continue to retail at the prevailing prices in major metros across India.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not change the fuel prices on April 15. Therefore, the petrol and diesel rates continue to remain the same at the prevailing prices in major metros across India.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Indian OMCs witnessed a respite in March earlier this year when global oil prices slumped below $75 per barrel, however, they are in a tight spot now and fuel prices are back on the boil.

Indian OMCs might witness heavy losses if the price of crude oil rises further as they may not be able to pass on this crude price hike to end-consumers, analysts said.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) decision to cut production earlier this month, made oil prices exceed $85 per barrel mark which is close to the level above which Indian OMCs make heavy losses.

At the geopolitical level the Saudi-Russia oil alliance has the potential to spell trouble for the US economy — and even for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

Saudi Arabia seems to be slowly breaking away from Washington’s orbit. The Saudis set oil production levels in coordination with Russia. When they wanted to ease tensions with regional rival Iran, they turned to China to broker a deal — with the US left out of the loop. Western influence over the oil cartel, in other words, is at its lowest point in decades, according to a report by Bloomberg.