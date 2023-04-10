Fuel Prices on April 10: Petrol, diesel rates unchanged across major cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on April 10, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, while in Mumbai, the rates are Rs 106.31 and Rs 94.27, respectively. In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stands at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 a litre, and in Kolkata, they are selling for Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 per litre, respectively.

Oil prices nudged higher in early Asian trade on April 10, supported by the prospect of tighter supplies from OPEC+ producers from May, but concerns about the global economic outlook capped gains.

Moneycontrol News