Fuel Prices on April 10: Petrol, diesel rates unchanged across major cities

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stands at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on April 10, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, while in Mumbai, the rates are Rs 106.31 and Rs 94.27, respectively. In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stands at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 a litre, and in Kolkata, they are selling for Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 per litre, respectively.

Oil prices nudged higher in early Asian trade on April 10, supported by the prospect of tighter supplies from OPEC+ producers from May, but concerns about the global economic outlook capped gains.

Brent crude futures gained 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $85.25 a barrel by 2356 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.84 a barrel, up 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, as per a Reuters report.

Also, the Centre on April 7 announced that natural gas will be priced at $7.92 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu) for the period of April 8 to April 30. However, rates for customer are capped at $6.5/mmBtu.

The revised rate is as per a new pricing formula wherein price is at 10 percent of imported cost of crude oil, as per the Oil Ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. The new formula was suggested by the Kirit Parikh committee. Read more.