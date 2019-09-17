Fuel price today: Petrol reaches Rs 77.83, diesel Rs 68.76 in Mumbai

The price of a litre of petrol has reached Rs 77.83 in Mumbai and Rs 72.21 in Delhi on September 17, according to a price notification issued by Hindustan Petroleum (HP). There was a slight increase in the fuel prices compared to September 16 when it was priced at Rs 77.71 per litre and Rs 72.03 per litre in respective cities, as per Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

The price of diesel was Rs 68.76 a litre in the Mumbai while it was sold at a price of Rs 65.61 in the national capital on the day, HP notified. The prices were increased from Rs 68.62 and Rs 65.43 respectively, mentioned IOCL.

In Chennai, the price of petrol was Rs 74.97 per litre and of diesel was Rs 69.29 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel were priced at Rs 74.87 and Rs 67.97 per litre respectively.

The price of petrol was Rs 62.23 per litre in Chandigarh, Rs 76 per litre in Jaipur, Rs 77.33 per litre in Bhopal, Rs 74.61 in Bengaluru, Rs 73.92 in Lucknow, Rs 75.79 in Patna and Rs 69.8 in Ahmedabad, according to HP.