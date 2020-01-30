App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 05:09 PM IST

Fuel price today: Petrol prices fall to Rs 78.97/litre in Mumbai, diesel at Rs 69.56

After a brief pause, oil prices have declined yet again on the back of the fear of the potential economic impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Fuel prices across India have fallen yet again, with a 24 paise and 22 paise fall in petrol and diesel prices respectively from the previous day's close in Mumbai.

According to data from IOCL, a litre of petrol in  Mumbai and Chennai will cost you Rs 78.97 and Rs 76.19 respectively. In Delhi, petrol, on Janaury 30, is available at Rs 73.36 a litre, the lowest since November 14. In Kolkata, Bengaluru and Gurugram, the cost of the fuel per litre is at Rs 75.99, Rs 75.81 and Rs 73.16 respectively.

Diesel prices across major metros in the country have also dropped. In Delhi and Mumbai, a litre of diesel on January 30 will cost you Rs 66.36 and Rs 69.56 respectively. Customers based in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurugram will have to shell out Rs 58.72, Rs 68.57, Rs 70.09 and Rs 65.58 respectively for a litre of diesel.

The downward trend in fuel prices has been going on since January 12, with prices remaining unchanged only on a few days in between.

The rise in the number of coronavirus cases has led to an increasing number of people restricting their travel to China. Many countries have also issued advisories asking their citizens to refrain from travel to the country. As a result, fuel prices are expected to drop further in the coming days.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 05:09 pm

tags #Business #Economy #fuel prices #India

