Fuel for India 2020: Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg discuss India's digital future

India has a "remarkable entrepreneurship culture", Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said on December 15.

Zuckerberg made the comments during a conversation with Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani at Facebook Fuel for India 2020.

"It was your (Zuckerberg) investment that set the ball rolling. Not only for Jio, but for the Indian FDI which has been the largest-ever in its history," Ambani said.

Facebook, in April, bought a 9.9 percent stake in RIL's telecom unit Jio for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore).

"Jio brings digital connectivity, WhatsApp now with WhatsApp Pay brings digital interactivity, and the ability to move to close transactions and create value, and Jio Mart brings the unmatched online and offline retail opportunity, that gives our small shops which exist in villages and small towns in India, a chance to digitise and be at par with anybody else in the world," Ambani said.

"Jio has pioneered free voice services. Proud that Jio has powered free voice on its network," Ambani added.

Ambani said India was "accelerating as a premier digital society". He added that there were great digital opportunities in the education and healthcare sectors.

According to Zuckerberg, Jio has played a key role in providing the benefits of internet to millions of Indians

Both Zuckerberg and Ambani lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution towards digitising India.

The Facebook CEO said PM Modi's Digital India vision had opened up lots of opportunities for the industry to tie-up with the government and boost growth and development through technology.

Ambani added that PM Modi had "led from the front" during the COVID-19 pandemic and taken care of the vulnerable while being fiscally prudent.

"I think that what India has done is in a sense, we have democratised value creation with the drive of our Prime Minister," the RIL Chairman said.

Zuckerberg also spoke about India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), calling it a "tremendous public good" created by the government. Facebook's WhatsApp Pay was in November given regulatory approval to roll out its UPI service in India.

Zuckerberg also said the late RIL founder Dhirubhai Ambani had "an incredible legacy" in India.