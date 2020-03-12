Fuel cheaper as petrol retails at Rs 70.14 in Delhi, Rs 75.84 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices across major cities in India fell on March 12, due to a near 4 percent slump in global crude oil prices.

A litre of petrol is available for Rs 70.14 in Delhi, Rs 75.84 in Mumbai, Rs 72.86 in Chennai, Rs 72.83 in Kolkata, Rs 72.54 in Bengaluru and Rs 70.64 in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, diesel prices per litre in these cities stood at Rs 62.89 in Delhi, Rs 65.84 in Mumbai, Rs 66.35 in Chennai, Rs 65.22 in Kolkata, Rs 65.04 in Bengaluru, and Rs 62.59 in Gurugram respectively.

There has been a drop in prices across cities compared to the previous day, for example, petrol retailed at Rs 70.29 a litre in Delhi, while diesel was Rs 63.01 a litre on March 11.

Retail fuel prices in India are dependent on international crude prices and the Rupee-US dollar exchange rate. Crude prices plummeted after OPEC nations Saudi Arabia and Russia escalated their price war after disagreeing over the supply cuts with allies.

OPEC had been pushing for expanding the existing cuts with its allies, known as OPEC+, by an additional 1.5 million barrels per day to over 3 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of the year. Russia turned the proposal down, causing the collapse of the alliance and the start of a price war over market share.

This is expected to have a positive effect on India's import bill, considering how it imports over 80 percent of its oil needs. However, reports have suggested that the opacity of retail fuel pricing in India has prevented the fall in international oil prices from reflecting in India fuel prices, and thus being passed on to customers.