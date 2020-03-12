App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fuel cheaper as petrol retails at Rs 70.14 in Delhi, Rs 75.84 in Mumbai

Meanwhile, diesel prices per litre in these cities stood at Rs 62.89 in Delhi, Rs 65.84 in Mumbai, Rs 66.35 in Chennai, Rs 65.22 in Kolkata, Rs 65.04 in Bengaluru, and Rs 62.59 in Gurugram respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Petrol and diesel prices across major cities in India fell on March 12, due to a near 4 percent slump in global crude oil prices.

A litre of petrol is available for Rs 70.14 in Delhi, Rs 75.84 in Mumbai, Rs 72.86 in Chennai, Rs 72.83 in Kolkata, Rs 72.54 in Bengaluru and Rs 70.64 in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, diesel prices per litre in these cities stood at Rs 62.89 in Delhi, Rs 65.84 in Mumbai, Rs 66.35 in Chennai, Rs 65.22 in Kolkata, Rs 65.04 in Bengaluru, and Rs 62.59 in Gurugram respectively.

Close

There has been a drop in prices across cities compared to the previous day, for example, petrol retailed at Rs 70.29 a litre in Delhi, while diesel was Rs 63.01 a litre on March 11.

related news

Retail fuel prices in India are dependent on international crude prices and the Rupee-US dollar exchange rate. Crude prices plummeted after OPEC nations Saudi Arabia and Russia escalated their price war after disagreeing over the supply cuts with allies.

OPEC had been pushing for expanding the existing cuts with its allies, known as OPEC+, by an additional 1.5 million barrels per day to over 3 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of the year. Russia turned the proposal down, causing the collapse of the alliance and the start of a price war over market share.

This is expected to have a positive effect on India's import bill, considering how it imports over 80 percent of its oil needs. However, reports have suggested that the opacity of retail fuel pricing in India has prevented the fall in international oil prices from reflecting in India fuel prices, and thus being passed on to customers.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 04:03 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Economy #fuel prices

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.