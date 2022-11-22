 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FTX holds $1.24 billion cash balance before bankruptcy hearing

Reuters
Nov 22, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST

The collapse of FTX, once one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has left an estimated 1 million creditors facing losses totaling billions of dollars.

FTX Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX has a total cash balance of $1.24 billion, a court filing by advisers on the stricken crypto exchange’s restructuring showed ahead of U.S. bankruptcy hearings set for later on Tuesday.

Its cash balance as of Sunday was ”substantially higher” than previously thought, Monday’s filing by Edgar Mosley of Alvarez & Marshal, a consultancy firm advising FTX, said.

It includes around $400 million at accounts related to Alameda Research, the crypto trading firm owned by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and $172 million at FTX’s Japan arm.

FTX, which said on Saturday it has launched a strategic review of its global assets and is preparing for the sale or reorganization of some businesses, had previously said that it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion.

The details of FTX’s cash balances came ahead of a hearing on FTX’s so-called first-day motions set for Tuesday morning before a U.S. bankruptcy judge.