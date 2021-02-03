MARKET NEWS

English
FTC says Amazon took away $62 million in tips from drivers

The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that for more than two years, Amazon didn’t pass on tips to drivers, even though it promised shoppers and drivers it would do so.

PTI
February 03, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST

Amazon is paying nearly $62 million to settle charges that it took tips from its delivery drivers.

The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that for more than two years, Amazon didn’t pass on tips to drivers, even though it promised shoppers and drivers it would do so.

The FTC said Amazon didn’t stop taking the money until 2019, when the company found out about the FTC’s investigation.

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The drivers were part of Amazon’s Flex business, which started in 2015 and allows people to pick up and deliver Amazon packages with their own cars. The drivers are independent workers and are not Amazon employees.
PTI
TAGS: #Amazon #Business #Federal Trade Commission
first published: Feb 3, 2021 11:36 am

