FT Global MBA ranking 2021: Five Indian colleges among top 100 B-schools in world; ISB best in India

Indian School of Business (Wikimedia)

The Financial Times’ Global MBA ranking that lists the top 100 business schools in the world is out and the Indian School of Business (ISB) has secured the 23rd rank in 2021.

A total of five Indian B-schools have been ranked among the top 100 colleges offering MBA courses. This includes four Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), namely, IIM Bangalore (35), IIM Calcutta (44), IIM Ahmedabad (48), and IIM Indore (94), respectively.

While ISB was ranked the best Indian B-school by the FT Global MBA ranking 2021, globally, INSEAD – based in France and Singapore -- was ranked the best college in the world for pursuing MBA. It was followed by the London Business School (UK), Chicago Booth School of Business (US), Iese Business School (Spain), and the Yale School of Management.

Out of the top 20 institutes ranked under the FT Global MBA ranking 2021, nine are from the United States.

The FT Global MBA ranking index is prepared on the basis of salaries drawn by the alumni three years after they graduate, quality of research, value for money, international faculty, international students, faculty doctorate, etc. It focuses on full-time, one-year and two-year MBA programmes that require prior work experience for candidates to be eligible.

Notably, three of 2020’s top five B-schools, i.e., Harvard, Wharton, and Stanford, did not participate in the ranking this year.

