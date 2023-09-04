FSIB recommends Vinay M. Tonse for the post of SBI managing director

SBI

Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on September 4 said it has recommended the name of Vinay M. Tonse as managing director of State Bank of India (SBI).

"Keeping in view their (13 interviewed candidates) performance in the interface their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommended Vinay M.Tonse for the position of MD in SBI," said FSIB in a statement.

The post fell vacant after the appointment of Swaminathan Janakiraman as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Tonse is currently serving as deputy managing director at SBI. Country's largest bank has four MDs and one chairman.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.