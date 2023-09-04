English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    FSIB recommends Vinay M. Tonse for the post of SBI managing director

    FSIB interviewed 13 candidates on August 30 and September 4 for the position of MD in SBI.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 04, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST
    SBI

    SBI

    Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on September 4 said it has recommended the name of Vinay M. Tonse as managing director of State Bank of India (SBI).

    "Keeping in view their (13 interviewed candidates) performance in the interface their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommended Vinay M.Tonse for the position of MD in SBI," said FSIB in a statement.

    The post fell vacant after the appointment of Swaminathan Janakiraman as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

    Tonse is currently serving as deputy managing director at SBI. Country's largest bank has four MDs and one chairman.

    The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #FSIB #SBI #State Bank of India (SBI)
    first published: Sep 4, 2023 10:26 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!