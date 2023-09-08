From UNESCO meet to G20 summit, global events that changed New Delhi skyline

The Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, will host the G20 summit from September 9-10

India is in the spotlight as it prepares to host the G20 Summit, where over 40 global leaders will convene in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. Recognised as one of India's most significant diplomatic gatherings, this year's G20 summit will signal the end of India's year-long presidency.

In light of this gathering, the national capital has undergone a major revamp in infrastructure and beautification works, which changed the city’s landscape. But only the G20, the city had seen some notable changes in its landscape to host other major global events over the years. Here is a look at some such events.

9th UNESCO Conference in 1956

Then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru proposed New Delhi as the host for the 9th UNESCO Conference in 1956. However, when the proposal was accepted, Nehru was informed by officials back home that the city did not have the requisite infrastructure to host such a major event. There was also no hotel to accommodate the visiting delegates along with a convention centre. Then the Ashok Hotel was built on a 25-acre land donated to the government by the prince regent of Jammu & Kashmir, Karan Singh. The construction of Vigyan Bhawan, a conference centre on Maulana Azad Road also commenced simultaneously.

East gate of the Vigyan Bhawan

International Trade Fair, Asia 72, in 1972

In 1972, the city witnessed some frenetic building activity to hold its first international trade fair, Asia 72. The government undertook massive redevelopment of what was then known as the exhibition grounds, which later came to be known as the Pragati Maidan. The highlight of this extensive redevelopment of the exhibition grounds was the construction of new halls, especially the Hall of Nations, which was later demolished in 2017.

The Hall of Nations was demolished in 2017

Asian Games in 1982

India hosted the Asian Games for the second time in 1982. The Asian Games Village (also known as Khelgaon) was constructed in south Delhi’s Siri Fort area to house the athletes. The biggest contributions to the national capital were the Indira Gandhi indoor stadium (then known as the Indraprastha Stadium) and the 60,000-seater Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Many new hotels also came up to accommodate the guests. Among them, the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) built seven new hotels, including Samrat Hotel, Kanishka, Ashok Yatri Niwas, Akbar Hotel, Lodhi Hotel, Hotel Ranjit and the Qutab Hotel.

Indira Gandhi indoor stadium

Commonwealth Games in 2010

On October 3, 2010, the 19th Commonwealth Games began at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The national capital saw a flurry of construction work ahead of it. The Thyagraj Sports Complex was built for the event. Four other venues were also constructed: Siri Fort Sports Complex, Yamuna Sports Complex, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range and a rugby facility in the Delhi University Stadium. Apart from these, the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and the JLN Stadium were renovated. Connaught Place was also redeveloped and several subways were constructed. A Commonwealth Games Village was also built along the east bank of the Yamuna.

Commonwealth Games Village

