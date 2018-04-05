From Saudi to Singapore, 10 most expensive buildings in the world

Hotels, resorts and commercial complexes, Worldatlas.com lists the most expensive buildings across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 1. Abraj Al Bait | Location: Mecca Saudi Arabia | Cost of construction: USD 15 billion (Photo: Reuters) 2/10 2. Resorts World Sentosa | Location: Singapore | Cost of construction: USD 6.59 billion (Photo: Reuters) 3/10 3. Marina Bay Sands (Resort) | Location: Singapore | Cost of construction: USD 5.5 billion (Photo: Reuters) 4/10 4. Apple Campus 2 | Location: Cupertino, California, US | Cost of construction: USD 5 billion (Photo: Reuters) 5/10 5. The Cosmopolitan | Location: Las Vegas, Nevada | Cost of construction: USD 3.9 billion (Photo: Reuters) 6/10 6. One World Trade Center | Location: New York City, US | Cost of construction: USD 3.8 billion (Photo: Reuters) 7/10 Emirates Palace (Hotel) | Location: Abu Dhabi, UAE | Cost of construction: USD 3 billion (Photo: Emirates Palace official site) 8/10 8. Wynn Resort | Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA | Cost of construction: USD 2.7 billion (Photo: Reuters) 9/10 9. Venetian Macau | Location: Macau, China | Cost of construction: USD 2.4 billion (Photo: Reuters) 10/10 10. City of Dreams (casino) | Location: Macau, China | Cost of construction: USD 2.4 billion (Photo: Reuters)