you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 05, 2018 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From Saudi to Singapore, 10 most expensive buildings in the world

Hotels, resorts and commercial complexes, Worldatlas.com lists the most expensive buildings across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1. Abraj Al Bait | Location: Mecca Saudi Arabia | Cost of construction: USD 15 billion (Photo: Reuters)
1. Abraj Al Bait | Location: Mecca Saudi Arabia | Cost of construction: USD 15 billion (Photo: Reuters)
2. Resorts World Sentosa | Location: Singapore | Cost of construction: USD 6.59 billion (Photo: Reuters)
2. Resorts World Sentosa | Location: Singapore | Cost of construction: USD 6.59 billion (Photo: Reuters)
3. Marina Bay Sands (Resort) | Location: Singapore | Cost of construction: USD 5.5 billion (Photo: Reuters)
3. Marina Bay Sands (Resort) | Location: Singapore | Cost of construction: USD 5.5 billion (Photo: Reuters)
4. Apple Campus 2 | Location: Cupertino, California, US | Cost of construction: USD 5 billion (Photo: Reuters)
4. Apple Campus 2 | Location: Cupertino, California, US | Cost of construction: USD 5 billion (Photo: Reuters)
5. The Cosmopolitan | Location: Las Vegas, Nevada | Cost of construction: USD 3.9 billion (Photo: Reuters)
5. The Cosmopolitan | Location: Las Vegas, Nevada | Cost of construction: USD 3.9 billion (Photo: Reuters)
6. One World Trade Center | Location: New York City, US | Cost of construction: USD 3.8 billion (Photo: Reuters)
6. One World Trade Center | Location: New York City, US | Cost of construction: USD 3.8 billion (Photo: Reuters)
Emirates Palace (Hotel) | Location: Abu Dhabi, UAE | Cost of construction: USD 3 billion (Photo: Emirates Palace official site)
Emirates Palace (Hotel) | Location: Abu Dhabi, UAE | Cost of construction: USD 3 billion (Photo: Emirates Palace official site)
8. Wynn Resort | Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA | Cost of construction: USD 2.7 billion (Photo: Reuters)
8. Wynn Resort | Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA | Cost of construction: USD 2.7 billion (Photo: Reuters)
9. Venetian Macau | Location: Macau, China | Cost of construction: USD 2.4 billion (Photo: Reuters)
9. Venetian Macau | Location: Macau, China | Cost of construction: USD 2.4 billion (Photo: Reuters)
10. City of Dreams (casino) | Location: Macau, China | Cost of construction: USD 2.4 billion (Photo: Reuters)
10. City of Dreams (casino) | Location: Macau, China | Cost of construction: USD 2.4 billion (Photo: Reuters)

