From Rolls-Royce to Bentley, these Indian billionaires own magnificent cars

From Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Singhania, many of them house private car collections that they carefully curate and expand year after year. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 While most of us can only dream of owning a high-end luxury car, for billionaires it is all about getting their hands on one. Many Indians own private car collections that they carefully expand year after year. Here is a list of top billionaires and their swanky collection, according to multiple media reports. (Image: Reuters) 2/6 Mukesh Ambani | The billionaire Chairman of Reliance Industries is not one to shy away from the best cars on the planet. A Mercedes Maybach 660 Guard and a BMW 760 L are part of the fleet he owns. Besides these, his collection includes Bentleys, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, and an Ashton Martin. Reports suggest he has more than 150 vehicles in his fleet. (Image: Reuters) 3/6 Ratan Tata | Known for his humility and modest lifestyle, the former Chairman of Tata Sons has one known indulgence — a passion for exotic cars. This was all the more evident when Tata bailed out Jaguar Land Rover. He made headlines in 2010 when he bought a flaming ed Ferrari California, making him one of the first few in India to own it. He also owns a Mercedes SL500, Maserati Quattroporte, a Cadillac XLR and a Chrysler Sebring. (Pictured 2nd left - Image: Reuters) 4/6 Cyrus Poonawalla | The chairperson of Poonawalla Group was so passionate about cars that he actively designed a sports car in his 20s. Poonawalla worked on a replica of Jaguar D-type to get across his concept. However, things did not pan out for him, and he continues to head the group that produces some of the world’s cheapest vaccines. His passions soon channeled from designing to collecting cars. His collection includes Rolls-Royce cars, Bentleys and even a Ferrari F430. (Pictured left - Image: Reuters) 5/6 Gautam Singhania | The Managing Director of Raymond Group is no stranger to the high profile life as a billionaire and is well known for his collection of exclusive luxury cars. Singhanhia once personally went to France to drive a Formula One racer. From the swanky Ferrari 458, an Audi Q7, the LP570 Superleggera, the Nissan Skyline GT-R, and a Lamborghini Gallardo are part of his collection. (Image: Reuters) 6/6 Anil Ambani | The younger brother of Mukesh Ambani, Anil is also passionate about collecting cars. The head of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group has a world-class fleet that includes brands such as Porsche, Range Rover, Mercedes GLK350, Audi Q7 and a Lexus. Ambani’s jewel in the crown is the Lamborghini Gallardo — a beast that costs more than Rs 3 crore. (Image: PTI) First Published on Jul 12, 2018 08:07 am