From Rolls-Royce to Bentley, these Indian billionaires own magnificent cars

Cyrus Poonawalla | The chairperson of Poonawalla Group was so passionate about cars that he actively designed a sports car in his 20s. Poonawalla worked on a replica of Jaguar D-type to get across his concept. However, things did not pan out for him, and he continues to head the group that produces some of the world’s cheapest vaccines. His passions soon channeled from designing to collecting cars. His collection includes Rolls-Royce cars, Bentleys and even a Ferrari F430. (Pictured left - Image: Reuters)