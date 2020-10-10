From Password brandy to Gagarin vodka, Kerala liquor brand names defy logic, but will surely leave you in high spirits

Several years ago, in an op-ed in the Indian Express, NS Madhavan, the acclaimed Malayalam author, referred to the language’s “sparse vocabulary for rain”. Rain in Malayalam, wrote Madhavan, is “referred to mostly by the noun mazha, sometimes preceded by an adjective. The word is combined with three or four verb forms to suggest various rain forms.” Now, that seems oddly curious when you consider that Kerala receives over 3,000mm of rain every year, but, on the other hand, Malayalam doesn’t lack in words or euphemisms for alcohol, or the act of drinking itself. Off the top of my head, there is ‘kallu’ (for toddy, and, in general, used informally for all kinds of alcohol); ‘kuppi’ (bottle); ‘vellam’ (literally water); and ‘charayam’ (for arrack). There are also colourful colloquialisms such as ‘anna-mayaki’ (‘elephant-snoozer’, spirit potent enough to put elephants to sleep), and ‘pocket-nokki’ (‘pocket-looker’, stuff that can make you slump over and stare at your shirt pocket for hours on end).

In keeping with the state’s dubious pre-eminence in per capita alcohol consumption, the annual price list released by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation or Bevco has a variety of such ‘vellams’ in different kinds of ‘kuppis’, and, as this writer found out, studying it is a rewarding experience in more ways than one.

Founded in 1984, Bevco, the state-owned IMFL wholesale and retail monopoly, is among Kerala’s most profitable PSUs. Its annual list, released sometime before Onam, is prodigiously long and this year, it contains over 700 brands. As a reflection of local tastes, the list is skewed towards brandy and rum, a fair bit of which is produced by local brands with names that evoke the romance associated with the armed forces: Brigadier XXX, Brigadier’s No.1, Air Marshal, Jawan…

I discovered a possible reason behind the armed-forces rank-structure-inspired names in a paper published by Nandini Paliyath in the Journal of Migration Affairs last year. In ‘Migration, Consumption, and Gender: The Case of Rural Kerala’, Paliyath, a research scholar (Sociology) at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at the IIT Bombay, argues that the “‘kuppi’ or bottle was introduced in Kerala by the ‘pattalakaran’ or soldier. “Until large-scale Gulf migrations started, the soldier was perhaps a Kerala village’s only connection to the world outside and the kuppi signified his potency as a man of the world—in a sense, Malayali men’s first brush with the alpha male…”

The other set of brand names on the Bevco list — 44 Caliber Premium Brandy, 6 Bullet Brandy, One Man Army Special Rum — deliver a more direct message. What they are trying to do is to tell their target audience that they get the job done, says beverage consultant Shatbhi Basu. “This is pretty personalised, honest messaging. If you are looking for a kick, these brands will deliver it. This tradition is not specific to Kerala or Tamil Nadu, you’ll find them in other parts of the country as well but I’m yet to come across such memorable examples,” says Basu.

Vikram Achanta has a different take on both the brand names as well as the number of local brands in the fray in most of the southern states. States that tightly control liquor production, licensing, and sales often see several homegrown players, says Achanta, co-founder and CEO at the Delhi-based drinks training and consulting firm Tulleeho.

“Both Kerala and Tamil Nadu are great examples. When you have a state taking such decisions, it also leaves the door open for political connections to kick in, and several of these distilleries could be backed by local politicians. Consequentially, the brand names of such spirits are often ones that have a local appeal or are derived from terms that are in vogue,” says Achanta.

Achanta might have a point there, but there still exists some brand names on the Bevco list that defy explanation.

Here are our favourites:

Murali K Menon works on content strategy at HaymarketSAC.