From Nirav Modi to IL&FS, 5 loan deals bankers wish they hadn’t signed

The year started badly for the banking sector with the infamous scam pulled off by diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, in which they issued Letters of Undertaking worth over Rs 13,000 crore from a single branch of Punjab National Bank. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Modi and Choksi, who have fled the country. Many have been arrested in related to these scams by the CBI. (Image: Reuters)