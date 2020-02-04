From Jan 1 pay MRP, no more differential pricing of products at airports, cinemas, malls

The government has prohibited companies from selling products at different 'maximum retail prices' (MRP) based on varied location from January 1, 2018

Earlier, the customers had complained against a higher MRP charged at airports, malls and cinemas for the same goods. As a result, changes the government made changes in the the directive under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011, which concerns sale of good at the MRP.

"Specific mention is made in the rules that no person shall declare different MRPs (dual MRP) on an identical pre-packaged commodity, unless allowed under any law. This will benefit consumers at large as they are having complaint regarding dual MRP for item depending upon different type of public places like cinema hall, airport, malls and so on," the Department of Consumer Affairs said in a statement.

The six months gap in the effectiveness of this rule is to provide a buffer period for all the manufacturers.

"We are giving a breathing period to the manufacturers, so they have enough time for compliance," an official dealing with legal metrology told Economic Times.

The department of consumer affairs said it adopted a balanced approach after wide consultations.

"Based on the experience of implementation of the rules and after a detailed stakeholder consultation, the department has amended the rules, aimed at enhanced consumer protection, but at the same time balancing with the requirement of ease of doing business," the statement said.

However, the rule is not applicable at restaurant. "This won't be applicable to restaurants as under GST they come under the category of supplier services. And the latest notification is applicable for retail services where customer buy off the counter," Rahul Singh, secretary, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) told Economic Times.

In new rules also directs the manufacturers regarding the size of letters and numerals in the declaration to make it easier for consumers to read. The consumer affairs department has also ordered that medical devices such as stents, valves, orthopaedic implants, syringes and tools for operations will have to display MRP. "Consumers had no way to reach the manufacturer in case a complaint came up with these medical devices. Now it will be much easier for the consumer to do so," a legal metrology officer told Economic Times.

According to the Economic Times report , until now it was not mandatory for all medical devices declared as drugs to make mandatory declarations under the legal metrology rules. However, it is now made mandatory.

Some medical device manufacturers have welcomed the move. "This will ensure that hospitals and chemists do not have a blank cheque to charge patients indiscriminately because the products did not carry an MRP on their label earlier," Rajiv Nath of the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry told Economic Times.