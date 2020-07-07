From Gulabo Sitabo to Bhuj, how viable are digital premieres for OTT players?

With direct-to-digital releases becoming the in-thing in the Over-the-Top (OTT) segment, the debate now is whether it is viable for films. OTT refers to film and television content provided via high-speed internet connection.

What about the video-streaming players which are buying the rights of both bigger and smaller films to stream it first on their platform?

Take Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo that streamed on Amazon Prime Video first. According to film trade experts, the premiere rights of the film were bought for around Rs 60-65 crore. The film’s production budget was Rs 40-45 crore.

Similarly, Netflix bought Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was made for Rs 40 crore, for Rs 50 crore. In both cases, makers of the films made profits.

Amazon Prime Video has announced the maximum number of digital premieres during COVID-19. Prime Video is followed by Disney+Hotstar that recently announced digital premieres of seven films, including Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and big ventures like Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj. Both the films reportedly have been bought for over Rs 100 crore.

So, why are OTTs spending so much on digital premieres? How do they make profits?

The answer to the first question is simple: “Video-streaming platforms are focussing on direct-to-digital releases as there is no new content to invest in,” says Karan Taurani, research analyst who tracks the media and entertainment industry and vice-president, Elara Capital.

New subscribers and something called Lifetimevalue are the prime reasons for the second. More of it later.

Production of web series, TV content and even films has been halted following COVID-19. Even though there were films ready for theatrical releases, cinemas were shut for over 100 days. There are no signs of them reopening anytime soon, still.

Hence, budgets allocated for web series or sports content is now moving towards digital rights of new films. “OTTs were not looking at larger films because of high costs. But now, they are paying a small markup to these films, given that there is no new content.”

When it comes to content investment in India, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and Netflix have been aggressive spenders on original content. In December last year, Netflix announced that the company has invested Rs 3,000 crore for original Indian content.

Without giving the exact amount of investment, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, earlier this year, had said that Amazon will double investment in Prime Video as viewership has grown six-fold in two years.

Hotstar, which was recently rebranded as Disney+Hotstar after Disney announced that Disney+ content will be available, has seen big investments from its parent company Star India.

The streaming platform raised Rs 1,113 crore in April this year. This is the second big investment secured by Disney+Hotstar. In March, Star India and Star US holdings had invested Rs 1,066 crore in the OTT segment, ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, IPL has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Taurani said that it is a two-fold strategy when it comes to direct-to- digital releases. “First, to get more movie fans, who haven’t been able to catch up on new movies due to cinemas being shut, as subscribers. Second, to retain existing subscribers, who are sports fans and who have not been able to watch new action after COVID-19.”

Disney+Hotstar has 8 million paid subscribers and around 300 million active monthly users. Its subscription plans range from Rs 399 per year for a VIP plan and Rs 1,499 annually for a premium plan.

Explaining the subscription metrics, Utkarsh Sinha, managing director, Bexley Advisors, a boutique investment bank, said: “Any new subscriber to an OTT platform has a Lifetime Value (LTV) that is generated over the years. The aggregate effect of that LTV over multiple users acquired due to a particular film can add up quickly.”

LTV is calculated by multiplying monthly charge with the number of months.

“Estimates vary, but an LTV of an Indian subscriber on Netflix is about $125-$150 for 12 months. If a new content they acquire gives them 500,000 fresh subscribers, they can well afford to spend hundreds of crores of rupees to acquire it and still make money on each new subscriber,” he said.

There is a catch.

“The front-loading of the risk falls on the platform, and getting 500,000 subscribers in India is no easy feat. Additionally, to get the same aggregate effect from a new piece of content, OTTs will have to get several times more net new subscribers,” Sinha said.

Taurani said it is unlikely that increased subscription revenues can match up to investments in the near term, especially on direct-to-digital releases. “OTT is a long-gestation business and it is all about building a large library that will reap benefits only in the long run,” he said.

But can OTTs experiment with the pay-per-view revenue model?

“Internationally, it is emerging as a viable option for some new releases, which makes income realisation for producers a lot more transparent. However, the model has a minute footprint in India,” said Sinha.

Taurani concurs: “Pay-per-view model may not be a big success in India as a large portion of the audience isn’t still ready to pay online as they are used to watching content online for free and their inability to do digital transactions.”

“The potential can only come in the long term if payment mechanisms improve and more people move towards the digital payment mode,” he said.

He gave the example of the low cable ARPUs (average revenue per user). “Getting a large portion of people to the digital mode and making them pay is a challenge, in the near term at least,” he said.