From funding stations to painting pillars, here’s how corporates are boarding the Bengaluru Metro

Christin Mathew Philip
Mar 17, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation's 'Innovative Financing Scheme' a win-win situation; companies to get naming rights, ad & commercial spaces

Median gardens and pillars have already been developed in some areas like Whitefield and MG Road.

In a bid to combat the tech capital’s traffic woes, corporates are chipping in to popularise Bengaluru Metro and give it that extra edge.

The upcoming Metro stations at Whitefield, Outer Ring Road (ORR), Electronics City and airport road, notorious for traffic bottlenecks, will service major IT-BT companies in the city.

Some of these firms have entered into agreements with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) for building Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) from the nearest station to their respective campuses, funding stations, painting viaducts, pillars, planting saplings and maintaining medians.

According to Bengaluru Metro officials, it is a win-win situation for both since it will offer ridership a boost, and firms stand to save on employee transport.Firms/tech-parks, including Infosys Foundation, Biocon Foundation, Intel Technology, Prestige, Embassy and ITPB have signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with BMRCL to fund Metro stations near their respective campuses (see graphics).  BMRCL is also in talks with firms/tech-parks like Bagmane, Bosch, Century Group and Indian Oil Corporation for this purpose.