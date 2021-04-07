English
From commentary box to investments: Here's what motivated Harsha Bhogle to back startups

Popularly known as the voice of Indian cricket, Harsha Bhogle has of late stepped into the shoes of an angel investor for startups. He made two investments in the last couple of years. While one of these is in the home turf, the other is in a complete alien land -- Fantasy Akhada and Chqbook. In an interaction with Priyanka Sahay, special correspondent of Moneycontrol, Bhogle talks about what motivated him to invest in these startups and what are the parallels he draws between a cricketer and an entrepreneur. He also talks about how he can always go back to his college friends that include top entrepreneurs VS Sudhakar of BigBasket and Falguni Nayar of Nykaa whenever he has to make any startup-related decision. Watch this video to know more.

