From Chennai to Cox’s Bazar: Centre to soon start India-Bangladesh coastal cruise line

In a bid to make the most out of its 7,500 km-long coastline, India is planning a cruise to connect Chennai to Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh.

In fact, the government is hopeful of attracting private players to operate on the route.

“We will soon start the India-Bangladesh coastal cruise line between Chennai and Cox’s Bazar,” Pravir Pandey, chairman, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) told Moneycontrol.

Pandey said that cruise liners operating between the two destinations, separated by 1600 nautical miles, will have to go via Chittagong port.

New Delhi and Dhaka agreed to formulate standard operating procedure (SOP) to start cruise operations between the two countries on October 25. The SOP was signed during the 19th standing committee meeting between the neighbouring countries.

IWAI, which is looking after such projects in the country, hopes to attract private players to run the cruise line.

“Both the countries have allowed the route. If any private operator wants to operate between Chennai and Chittagong, we will allow,” Pandey said.

He said that India would also allow Bangladesh-based private cruise liners to navigate in the region.

“We have finally signed SOP to facilitate cruise service from Chennai to Chittagong and finally Cox’s Bazar,” said Abdus Samad, shipping secretary, Bangladesh.

“We want to start passenger cruise service to facilitate tourism between the two countries,” he said.

Another senior official from Indian shipping ministry said that the proposed cruise route will take time to shape up and become operational. Currently, only an in-principal approval has been given.

"The cruise will be operational in the next financial year," the official said.

Cruise tourism gained momentum in India when union minister of shipping, Nitin Gadkari, said that the sector has the potential to generate revenue up to Rs 35,000 crore and create employment for close to two lakh people.

According to data provided by the government, about 1,62,660 cruise passengers visited India in 2017-18.

On October 20, IWAI, in the presence of Gadkari and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, inaugurated a cruise route between Mumbai and Goa. The authority also has cruise operations at Varanasi on river Ganga on National Waterways-1.

Apart from that, IWAI is planning cruise operations between Kolkata and Guwahati via Dhaka on NW-2 by the end of this financial year.