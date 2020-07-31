From August 1, EPF will be back to 12% each for employee, employer

As part of the measures taken by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on May 8 that monthly the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contributions of both the employers and employees were to be reduced to 20 percent from 24 percent for the months of May, June and July 2020. It was under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat package.

The reduced EPF contribution amount was for three months. So starting from August 1 onwards the EPF contribution will get back to the earlier contribution of 24 percent which would be 12 percent each from the employee and the employer.

The idea behind the move, according to the government, is to offer support to workers and businesses who continue to face financial hardships in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed.

Attention for those employees who opted for Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) to reduce the impact of the lower EPF contributions.

If you do not stop the VPF, the VPF deduction - as well as the restored EPF deduction - will be made from your salary from next month, as The Economic Times reported.