Freshworks March quarter revenue jumps 42% YoY; company forecasts slower sequential growth next quarter

Business software maker Freshworks saw its revenues grow 42 percent year-on-year to $114.6 million for the first quarter ended March. The company had crossed the $100 million revenue mark for the first time in the prior quarter.

Freshworks saw operational losses increase to $47.1 million for the quarter from $1.7 million a year ago primarily due to a rise in stock-based compensation expense.

Freshworks made a dream debut on the Nasdaq late last year, but the stock has since then fallen 57 percent amid a wider selloff in tech stocks in the United States. The company's shares have seen an eight percent dip in after-hours trading.

Freshworks also reported a declining operating cash flow at $1.4 million in the March quarter of 202, from $7.8 million in the same period last year.

"We made progress on our 2022 product priorities with the launch of Freshworks CRM (customer relationship management) for e-commerce, while increasing net dollar retention to 115 percent and continuing to run our business efficiently," said CEO Girish Mathrubootham in a statement.

"Every consumer-facing business is looking to engage with customers across their preferred mobile, social and online channels. We are prioritising our product investments around these trends," Mathrubootham said during the company's earnings conference call on May 3.

Freshworks CFO Tyler Sloat forecast slower billings growth in June quarter compared to March quarter due to overall uncertainty around European market and the time it takes to build up go-to-market operations.

Overall, the company expects the revenue to be in the range of $117-119 million in the June quarter.

More customers, lower large deals

Mathrubootham said they added more than 2,100 new customers in the quarter, marking the highest net adds since Q3 2020, and taking its overall customer base to 58,100 customers. New customers include California Credit Union, Sodexo, Allbirds, and Ticket Network. The company also announced the completion of 150 projects with Tata Consultancy Services.

Number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in annual recurring revenues (ARR) grew by 27 percent year-on-year to 15,639, accounting for about 86 percent of the company's ARR. Meanwhile, number of customers contributing more than $50,000 in ARR stood at 1,547 customers, representing 42 percent of the company's ARR.

Mathrubootham noted during the call that 22 percent of its customers are now using more than one Freshworks product, an uptick from 21 percent in the previous quarter, with primary drivers being its omnichannel support software, support desk and conversational messaging products.

Sloat noted that billings growth was impacted by a lower number of new large deals closed in the quarter, particularly in Europe.

"While we added a healthy number of new customers in Q1, the average customer size was smaller compared to prior quarter as our field operations continue to build out and ramp up productivity for the mid-market and larger customers," Sloat said during the call.

Mathrubootham said they see it as an opportunity given their multi-product play.

"I just would like to remind everyone here that at Freshworks, we don't hunt for elephants. We hunt for deer and rabbits. They're focused squarely on mid-market and SMB customers. So, a lot of times when we land, we are not specifically managing to a greater than 50k number. we are confident that will give us the opportunity to expand into larger deals over time," he added.

Europe impact

Sloat noted that they are seeing a very competitive hiring environment on the go-to-market side, especially in Europe, which has impacted the company's sales realisation in the region.

On the potential impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Mathrubootham said while they have had limited direct exposure to Russia and Ukraine, with less than one percent of revenue coming from the region, they will continue to track the European market for any potential impact to the business.

New e-commerce solution

On April 26, Freshworks launched a unified CRM solution that combines marketing automation, conversational support, sales and customer support.

The solution targets direct-to-consumer brands and online retailers, enabling them to offer a personalised experience for buyers on modern messaging channels including WhatsApp. The solution is built on the Freshworks Neo platform, which enables a unified customer record with an ecosystem of thousands of apps and shared services.

Mathrubootham said the solution will enable e-commerce brands to get "a full 360-view of their customers -- by combining data from the Shopify orders, the lifetime value of the customers in conjunction with the entire history of conversations that the business has had with the customer and also have visibility into the marketing campaigns that the customers responded to."

He mentioned this kind of visibility was not available to e-commerce companies and sellers for them to understand more about their buyers.

The solution is currently available for Shopify storefront owners with plans to extend it to other e-commerce platforms like WooCommerce and Magento later this year, Mathrubootham noted.