Freshworks Inc grows 40% with 300 mn in ARR, Hires new CFO, CPO

The US-based Freshworks Inc announced a 40 percent growth year over year surpassing $300 million in annual revenue run rate (ARR).

“Like everyone, our 2020 plan went out the window when the pandemic hit, but our hard-working team persevered,” said Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks founder and CEO.

However, during the year, the startup offered new products and closed two acquisitions AnsweriQ, a provider of ML and AI for larger enterprises, and Flint, a leading IT orchestration and cloud management platform, to bolster Freshservice's IT service management (ITSM) and IT operations management (ITOM) capabilities.

The company also expanded its senior executive team by

adding new key personnel including a new Chief Financial Officer, Chief Customer Officer, Chief Product Officer, and nd Chief Revenue Officer.

“Freshworks’ impressive growth is not only a testament to the company’s creativity and can-do culture, but also reflects how businesses are looking for new and innovative ways to connect with their customers,” said Sameer Gandhi, partner at Accel, a venture capital firm. “

Freshworks delivers powerful, easy-to-use cloud-based solutions packaged in a flexible and affordable way, which is even more relevant in 2021 and beyond."

The startup also launched Freshworks CRM which is built on Freshworks Neo, "a new and fundamental reimagining of the platform experience, which aggregates data on an embedded customer data platform for personalized customer engagement, improved lead conversion, and sales growth," the company said in a press release.

Freshworks was founded in Chennai to provide intelligent customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes. The startup later moved to Silicon Valley and is now headquartered in San Mateo. The company has its presence in 13 global locations.