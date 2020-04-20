Freshers' training at Infosys goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

Infosys’ sprawling Mysuru training centre, which trainees describe as a utopia, is devoid of any trainees. For, training has moved to virtual platform thanks to novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

Close to 6,000 trainees are now undergoing training virtually using Infosys training platform -- Lex -- from their homes, said UB Pravin Rao, its COO, while announcing the company's Q4 FY20 result.

Back in mid-March, hundreds of trainees from its Mysuru campus were evacuated as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Just before the lockdown could start, we had about 10,000 people undergoing training at our Mysuru campus,” Rao said.

Of these, 3,000 were interns, who were in their final year of college. “For those interns, we made sure that they completed their assessments and reach their homes and colleges. We ensured that they don’t have any issues completing their degrees,” Rao stated.

For the rest of the trainees, who were sent home, are continuing their training remotely through their internal learning platform Lex.

“As you are aware, we have invested in our Lex platform. It provides us the ability for anyone to learn anytime, anywhere 24/7. So, that platform is now extremely useful,” Rao pointed out.

Through the platform, trainees can take the help of instructors and work on regular assignments. They are also assessed continuously. In addition, the Lex also enabled remote continuation of education. “That should continue. We should be able to complete remaining part of the training,” he added.

Will virtual training continue? It is too early to say. For one, instead of May, it would take June/July for current graduates to pass out since exams have been postponed due to coronavirus. So on boarding too will be shifted to August-September, HR experts pointed out.

It is unclear if the company would continue its virtual training even then.