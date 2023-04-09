 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Freshers cry foul as LTIMindtree delays onboarding, tries to cull candidates

Debangana Ghosh
Apr 09, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

According to sources, about 600-700 freshers are impacted. In the face of global headwinds, other IT firms like Wipro and Tech Mahindra have also delayed on-boarding earlier

LTIMindtree has asked campus hires to go through fresh training to prove their eligibility.

Campus hires of LTIMindtree who received offer letters in January 2022 still await on-boarding, and the IT services firm has asked them to go through a new training programme to prove their eligibility, said the IT-employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES).

Freshers called the training progamme a pretext to get rid of them as their offer letters automatically stand cancelled if they don’t participate in the programme. This is coming at a time when the IT services sector is facing a challenging business environment due to global macro headwinds leading to industry-wide layoffs, hiring slowdowns, and on-boarding delays.

Details regarding the training programme, called IGNITE, were emailed to freshers two days ago. Moneycontrol has seen a copy of this. Freshers have been asked to confirm their participation in the training programme by 6 pm on April 12.

According to multiple sources, about 600-700 freshers awaiting their joining dates will have to go through this new training and screening programme.