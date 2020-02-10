App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fresh batch of foreign envoys to visit J&K this week

The first batch of envoys, including the US Ambassador to India, had visited Jammu and Kashmir last month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A fresh batch of foreign envoys will visit Jammu and Kashmir this week to get first-hand information about the ground situation after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, officials said on Monday.

The first batch of envoys, including the US Ambassador to India, had visited Jammu and Kashmir last month.

The fresh batch of foreign envoys will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this week, an official said.

Close

Those who will be part of the delegation include envoys from European Union and Gulf countries, the official said.

related news

A team of 15 envoys, including US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster, paid a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir in January.

The central government had on August 5, 2019 abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state Jammu and Kashmir into union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #Article 370 #Current Affairs #India #Jammu & Kashmir

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.