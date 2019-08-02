‘Frequently forwarded’ feature to be added on Whatsapp

WhatsApp has begun rolling ‘frequently forwarded’ feature for its users in India. As the name implies, the label helps users spot a message that has been forwarded multiple times on the platform. Such forwarded messages will come with a special double arrow icon. Users will also receive a notification when they’re sending these frequently forwarded messages to others.

The ‘frequently forwarded’ feature has been under testing for quite some time. The new label appears when a message has been forwarded for more than five times. WhatsApp says the number of times a message has been forwarded is end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp is also now going to truncate long text messages such as chain messages. Users, however, will have the option to tap to see the full message. The company hopes the new features will help make the experience better on the platform, especially in group chats.

"We’ve recently introduced an update to our forwarded message label that helps people identify when they’ve received messages that were previously forwarded several times, such as a chain message. These highly forwarded messages will be marked with a double arrow icon and users will receive a notice when they are forwarding such a message," said WhatsApp spokesperson.

The latest feature is in addition to WhatsApp’s 'forwarded' label for messages which was introduced last year. Available to users worldwide, the label appears above every forwarded message. WhatsApp has also limited the ability to forward a message to a maximum of five chats.

WhatsApp’s new features are aimed at combating fake news and spread of misinformation through its platform. Over last few months, WhatsApp has launched in-app features and run awareness campaigns.

WhatsApp is currently gearing up to launch its payment service, WhatsApp Pay, in India. WhatsApp Global Head Will Cathcart said that the company was aiming to roll-out the service by the end of this year. "To boost digital inclusion in India, we can launch the (Pay) service across the country later this year after meeting regulations," he said.