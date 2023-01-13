 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
French spirits giant Pernod faces growing challenges in India

Reuters
Jan 13, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

The maker of Chivas Regal and Absolut vodka is the second-largest spirits company globally and in India. It accounts for 17% of the alcohol market by volume in India, where it competes with the likes of Diageo, IWSR Drinks Market Analysis says.

From tax notices to allegations of illegally boosting market share, French liquor giant Pernod Ricard is facing several business and regulatory challenges in India, one of its key growth markets.

Here are some of the recent challenges the company has faced:

* DELHI CITY INVESTIGATION

Pernod has since last year been under the scanner of India's Enforcement Directorate as part of an investigation into how retailers, manufacturers and politicians allegedly colluded to illegally profit from the 2021 auction of liquor retail licences in New Delhi.

The capital city's liquor policy prohibited manufacturers from participating in retail sales, directly or indirectly, but Pernod was "in contravention" as it effectively used bank guarantees to invest in retailers, the agency says.