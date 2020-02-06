French group Total strikes renewable energy deal with Adani Group

Total said it would create a 50/50 joint venture company with Adani Green Energy Limited, to set up green energy projects in more than 11 Indian states with a cumulative capacity of over 2 GW.
French oil and gas group Total on Thursday signed a new deal with Indian company Adani Group to expand their partnership towards the renewable energy sector.
Total said it would create a 50/50 joint venture company with Adani Green Energy Limited, to set up green energy projects in more than 11 Indian states with a cumulative capacity of over 2 GW.Total added that the deal with Adani had a value of around $500 million.
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 01:06 pm