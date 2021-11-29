French gaming major Gameloft partners with WinZO

French gaming major Gameloft has partnered with Delhi-based social gaming platform WinZO to expand its reach and monetise its games in regional markets.

Gameloft will gain access to several of WinZO's platform capabilities such as streaming, gaming formats and in-app marketplace WinZO store to drive revenues of its popular racing title Asphalt 9, the company said.

"More than 60 percent of our 65 million+ user base are premium paying users, which makes us well-positioned to help big global companies to increase their presence in India’s booming vernacular gaming market,” WinZO cofounder Paavan Nanda said.

India was at the forefront of the global gaming scenario and WinZO could ably leverage its tech and market capabilities to tap the boom, Nanda said.

India accounts for 12 percent of Gameloft's downloads, which translates to about 150 million users, but accrues only 0.6 percent of its global revenue share, making it a high potential yet an underutilised market.

Gameloft will list its popular racing title Asphalt 9 on the WinZO store. The firm will also leverage WinZO's user base to distribute its game in Tier 2-5 markets, 80 percent of which are consuming games in non-English languages.

Gameloft has a portfolio of more than 150 game titles that have garnered over 1.2 billion downloads across the world.

WinZO said it will also deploy its influencer base to create localised content around Gameloft's global titles, which the startup said could potentially garner more than one billion impressions.

Content specific to these titles would be live streamed in more than 12 languages with a plan to eventually run live deals and drive sales, it said.

Founded in 2018 by Nanda and Saumya Singh Rathore, WinZO hosts more than 80 games across multiple formats in 12 regional languages and claims to facilitate more than 2.5 billion micro-transactions per month.

Earlier this month, the startup signed a deal to list two of casual games publisher Voodoo’s gaming titles—Crowd City and Dune—on its platform.

On November 22, WinZO partnered with venture capital firm Kalaari Capital to launch “Gaming Lab” that will invest across all forms of interactive entertainment apps in India with a flexible corpus starting at over half a million dollars.

In September, the company also launched a standalone game developer fund with a corpus of $20 million. This is the third such fund after the launch of a $1.5 million fund in July 2019 and $5 million fund in November 2020.

The company said it has made around 70 investments in the range of $100,000-$500,000 apiece, varying from games in the concept stage to nearing completion. They cover casual, action, sports to mid-core multiplayer games such as tennis and golf.