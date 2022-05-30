English
    French Foreign Minister to meet Ukraine President on Monday

    Reuters
    May 30, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

    French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna will meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv later on Monday to express France’s solidarity with Ukraine and offer more support for the country, said the French foreign affairs ministry.

    Colonna’s trip to Ukraine comes amid criticism from some diplomats and political analysts that France is not doing enough to support Ukraine in its fight with Russia.

    European Union leaders will also meet on Monday to reiterate support for Ukraine as Russian forces intensified attacks to capture Sievierodonetsk, a key city in the southeastern Donbas region that Moscow has prioritised taking full control over.

     



    Reuters
    Tags: #Catherine Colonna #France #President Volodymyr Zelenskiy #Russian forces #Ukraine #World News
    first published: May 30, 2022 11:34 am
