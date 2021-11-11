French firm Egis Group to invest 50 million euros in India over next five years

Reuters

Global infrastructure company Egis Group plans to invest 50 million euros (around Rs 450 crore) to expand business in India, a company official said.

The company has been present in the domestic market for about 25 years and has already invested 75 million euros (about Rs 650 crore) in India over the last two decades, Sandeep Gulati, Regional CEO and Managing Director (MD) of Egis India told.