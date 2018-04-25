French delegation study biz opportunities at Sri City

Non-investment deductibles | You can claim tax deductions on account of your home loan repayment and various other expenses incurred. The more popular payments here include house rent, tuition fees of your children and donations. Please note that only tuition fees is allowed as a deductible expense. Payments made under heads such as development charges, refundable deposits are not admissible. Donations to notified charities are also exempt.

A high level delegation from France visited Sri City near here today to assess the business potential offered by it. Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai, Catherine Suard along with her team of officials today, witnessed the infrastructure available there and assessed the business potential, a press release said.

"We are inspired by Sri City's vision and its achieved developments. Future will give more opportunities for French companies to enjoy the integrated business park," she said. Sri City, situated about 125 km from here, has a multi-product special economic, free trade and warehousing, domestic tariff zone and electronics manufacturing cluster.

About 150 companies from 27 countries have set up base in Sri City campus, Tada. On the delegation's visit, Sri City, Founder-Managing Director, Ravindra Sannareddy said, "We feel honoured. France is very keen on investing big in India and several French firms have made a choice to invest in Chennai region."

The delegation later undertook a visit to various industries including the facility of France-based engineering major Alstom located at the campus, it added.