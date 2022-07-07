French aerospace major Safran to set up engine maintenance facility in Hyderabad

French aerospace major Safran on July 7 said the company will set up its largest and first aircraft engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in Hyderabad.

The facility will be built with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore and is expected to create about 1,000 high-skilled jobs in Telangana by 2025.

The MRO will also give a significant boost to Hyderabad International Airport and the Telangana aviation ecosystem.

"The largest MRO centre in the network, it will start operations in 2025 and will eventually offer an annual capacity of 250 to 300 engine shop visits," Jean-Paul Alary, Chief Executive Officer of Safran Aircraft Engines said.

The new 35,000-sqm facility will come up in the GMR Industrial Park at Shamshabad and will also overhaul the Leap 1A and Leap 1B aero-engines used by Indian and foreign commercial airlines.

Safran has also set up two mega aerospace projects in Hyderabad which were inaugurated on July 7. The Safran Electrical & Power factory produces engine wire harnesses and the Safran Aircraft Engines factory manufactures critical aero-engine parts for LEAP engines. Both these factories are located near the GMR International Airport in Hyderabad. COVID-19 Vaccine

The Safran Aircraft Engines plant, spanning 15,000 square metres, will make rotating parts for the LEAP engine from CFM International. It will provide the additional capacity needed to meet the requirements of a production ramp-up for the best-selling commercial aeroplane engine of its generation.

Safran is also going to inaugurate its third plant on July 8 in Bangalore, for Safran HAL Aircraft Engines, a 50/50 joint venture between Safran Aircraft Engines and Hindustan Aeronautics.