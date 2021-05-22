French 18-year-olds get paid by government to spend on video games: Here's why

In a bid to finance cultural activities across the country, French President Emmanuel Macron has launched "Culture Pass" across France. This would grant all those who are 18 years of age in France access 300 euros to spend on art shows or movies, buy drawing materials, instruments, and other offerings-- including video games, after a successful trial run across 14 French districts.

How does it work?

Users who want access to this pass can avail themselves of it on their smartphones. This will give them two years of access to spend the stipulated amount on a range of activities ranging from France's music streaming service Deezer to videogames.

In order to work, this app requires GPS. It will use this to list concerts and other cultural events in your local area.

Notably, this pass prioritises French-led businesses. While they may not be able to purchase subscriptions such as Netflix and Disney+, users can opt for Canal Plus, Salto and OCS.

Nicknamed "GPS of Culture", it had undergone test rollouts for the past two years. So far some 800,000 people are eligible for this pass in France, the Telegraph reported.

While the pass currently allowed for purchases of video games too, these will not reportedly be on offer in an upcoming culture pass for secondary school and lycée students, the report said.

The announcement for this pass, which was part of Macron's 2017 presidential campaign, came through a video of TikTok and Instagram video.

In it, the president was quoted as saying: "Whether you’re into film, museums, novels, manga, video games, rap, metal, all of the above, we have created the culture pass for you,"

While the pass was originally trialled at 500 euros, the government opted to hand over 200 euros of it to schoolchildren from 2022. Some 25 euros a year will go to 14-and 15-year-olds, with 50 euros for the final three years of school.