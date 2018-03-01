App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 24, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Freight rates up on pick up in cargo movements

Transporters said besides increased cargo movements, tight availability of trucks pushed up some of centres freight rates.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Freight rates for nine-tonne payload section rose by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market in the national capital following pick up in cargo movements against a shortage of trucks.

Transporters said besides increased cargo movements, tight availability of trucks pushed up some of centres freight rates.

Delhi to Ahmedabad, Baroda and Patna freight rates moved up by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 23,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 28,000.

Rates to Surat, Mumbai, Gwalior and Goa also went up by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 27,000, Rs 28,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 60,000.

Following are today's freight rates per nine-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur 17,000 Hyderabad 56,000 Chandigarh 19,000 Vijayawada 58,000 Ludhiana 20,000 Bengaluru 61,000 Kanpur 21,000 Chennai 63,000 Indore 22,000 Mysore 65,000 Ahmedabad 23,000 Puducherry 67,000 Baroda 25,000 Coimbatore 70,000 Patna 28,000 Kochi 73,000 Surat 27,000 Thiruvananthapuram81,000 Mumbai 28,000 Goa 60,000 Pune 29,000 Gwalior 15,000 Kolkata 32,000 Guwahati 60,000.

