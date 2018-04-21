Freight rates rise on increased cargo, tight trucks position

Freight rates for nine-tonne payload section rose by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market in the national capital on Saturday following tight availability of trucks against cargo movements.

Transporters said tight availability of trucks in the markets against pick up in cargo movements pushed up centres freight rates for some destinations.

Delhi to Kanpur, Indore, Baroda, Patna, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata freight rates moved up by Rs 1000 each to Rs 22,000, Rs 23,000, Rs 26,000, Rs 28,000, Rs 29,000, Rs 31,000 and Rs 32,000.

Rates to Vijayawada, Mysore, Puducherry and Kochi rates also went up by Rs 1000 each to Rs 58,000, 66,000, Rs 64,000 and Rs 73,000.

Following are today's freight rates per nine-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur 17,000 Hyderabad 56,000 Chandigarh 19,000 Vijayawada 58,000 Ludhiana 20,000 Bengaluru 60,000 Kanpur 22,000 Chennai 62,000 Indore 23,000 Mysore 66,000 Ahmedabad 23,000 Puducherry 64,000 Baroda 26,000 Coimbatore 69,000 Patna 28,000 Kochi 73,000 Surat 27,000 Thiruvananthapuram79,000 Mumbai 29,000 Goa 60,000 Pune 31,000 Gwalior 15,000 Kolkata 32,000 Guwahati 59,000.