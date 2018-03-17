Freight rates fall on easy position of trucks

Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section came down by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market in the national capital today following excess availability of trucks against restricted cargo movements.

Transporters said apart from easy availability of trucks in the market, restricted cargo movements pulled down the freight rates.

Capital to Patna and Guwahati freight rates went down by Rs 1000 each to Rs 26,000 and Rs 60,000.

Rates to Jaipur, Ludhiana and Kanpur also moved down by Rs 500 each to Rs 17,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 2,1000.

Following are today's freight rates per nine-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur 17,000 Hyderabad 55,000 Chandigarh 19,000 Vijayawada 57,000 Ludhiana 20,000 Bengaluru 60,000 Kanpur 21,000 Chennai 62,000 Indore 22,000 Mysore 64,000 Ahmedabad 23,000 Puducherry 66,000 Baroda 25,000 Coimbatore 68,000 Patna 26,000 Kochi 71,000 Surat 27,000 Thiruvananthapuram80,000 Mumbai 29,000 Goa 58,000 Pune 30,000 Gwalior 15,000 Kolkata 32,000 Guwahati 60,000.